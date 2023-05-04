Cloud seeding can increase rain and snow, and new techniques may make it a lot more effective – podcast
By Daniel Merino, Associate Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Cloud seeding – spraying materials into clouds to increase precipitation – has been around for nearly 80 years. But only recently have scientists been able to measure how effective it really is.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 4, 2023