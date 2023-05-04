Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya banned plastic bags 6 years ago, but they are still in use - what went wrong

By Jane Mutheu Mutune, Lecturer, Wangari Maathia Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies, University of Nairobi
Share this article
Kenya banned the use of plastic carrier bags in 2017, prompted by environmental and health costs. At the time, more than 100 million single-use plastic bags were handed out every year, making them the most commonly used carrier bags for shopping. Most traders and end users have complied with the ban, but the bags have never…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A language expert on why the 'oath of allegiance' to King Charles III fails the test for being an oath
~ Russian citizens seeking citizenship in Ukraine are left in legal limbo
~ I'm not an apologist for the Snowy 2.0 hydro scheme – but let's not obsess over the delays and cost blowouts
~ Deterring China isn't all about submarines. Australia's 'cyber offence' might be its most potent weapon
~ Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition leader is a travesty and adds to a growing crackdown on peaceful dissent
~ Hong Kong dismantles grassroots direct elections
~ 'Who the hell is Edgar?' – a viral Eurovision song about Edgar Allan Poe evokes a strange history of mediums and creative possession
~ Could using open-source information online get you arrested for foreign interference?
~ Lickable toads and magic mushrooms: wildlife traded on the dark web is the kind that gets you high
~ Sudan: Explosive Weapons Harming Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS