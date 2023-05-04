Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A language expert on why the 'oath of allegiance' to King Charles III fails the test for being an oath

By Monika Schmid, Professor of Linguistics, University of York
When Lambeth Palace envisioned a “chorus of millions” swearing their allegiance to Charles III and his “heirs and successors” at the coronation, it was doubtlessly intended as a patriotic ritual that would bring the nation together. So far, the invitation has indeed received a fairly broad consensus – though not exactly one of support.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
