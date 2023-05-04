Tolerance.ca
I'm not an apologist for the Snowy 2.0 hydro scheme – but let's not obsess over the delays and cost blowouts

By Andrew Blakers, Professor of Engineering, Australian National University
The first power from the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project may not be delivered until 2028, it was revealed yesterday, triggering a fresh round of criticism over the controversial project.

The delay is undoubtedly inconvenient. But, despite speculation, the hold-up won’t noticeably slow the transition to renewable energy. The shift is driven by the compelling price advantage of solar and wind over coal and gas.

And in my…The Conversation


Read complete article

