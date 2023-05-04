Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Who the hell is Edgar?' – a viral Eurovision song about Edgar Allan Poe evokes a strange history of mediums and creative possession

By Hannah Lauren Murray, Associate lecturer, Literature, The University of Melbourne
When Teya and Salena take to the Eurovision stage next week, their song may be new, but their story of ghostly authorship and spirit possession comes straight from Poe’s work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
