Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could using open-source information online get you arrested for foreign interference?

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Sarah Kendall, PhD Candidate in Law, The University of Queensland
A Sydney man has been arrested under Australia’s foreign interference laws for sharing what he claims was open-source information. It could be a test case for the new laws.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
