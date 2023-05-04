Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lickable toads and magic mushrooms: wildlife traded on the dark web is the kind that gets you high

By Phill Cassey, Head, Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Adelaide
Adam Toomes, Ph.D. student at the Invasion Science & Wildlife Ecology Group, University of Adelaide
Charlotte Lassaline, PhD Student, University of Adelaide
Freyja Watters, PhD candidate, University of Adelaide
Jacob Maher, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Oliver C. Stringham, Researcher, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Most wildlife is trafficked openly, while dark web markets sell animals, plants and fungi as drugs. But this could change if there’s a clampdown on open trade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong dismantles grassroots direct elections
~ 'Who the hell is Edgar?' – a viral Eurovision song about Edgar Allan Poe evokes a strange history of mediums and creative possession
~ Could using open-source information online get you arrested for foreign interference?
~ Sudan: Explosive Weapons Harming Civilians
~ Burkina Faso: Army Linked to Massacre of 156 Civilians
~ Why does Trinidad & Tobago tax books?
~ Hong Kong dismantles the grassroots direct election system
~ China: Phone Search Program Tramples Uyghur Rights
~ AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton says AI is a new form of intelligence unlike our own. Have we been getting it wrong this whole time?
~ How the sculpture and 'knitted paintings' of Renee So explore colonial legacies, male authority and women’s bodies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter