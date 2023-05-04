Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Explosive Weapons Harming Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A house hit during fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, April 25, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Marwan Ali (Nairobi, May 4, 2023) – The two warring armed forces in Sudan have repeatedly used explosive weapons in urban areas that have caused loss of civilian life and property, damaged critical infrastructure, and left millions without access to basic necessities, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Security Council should urgently adopt measures to deter abuses and act to hold those responsible to account. On April 15, 2023, fighting broke out in the capital, Khartoum,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
