Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Army Linked to Massacre of 156 Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An animal pen burned by apparent Burkinabé soldiers on April 20, 2023 in the village of Karma, Yatenga province in northern Burkina Faso, April 27, 2023. © 2023 Private Burkina Faso authorities should ensure an independent inquiry into the summary execution of at least 156 civilians by alleged military forces on April 20, 2023, in the village of Karma. The African Union and the United Nations should ensure that the government’s promised investigation is credible and independent and that all those responsible are brought to justice.  Unlawful killings of civilians by…


© Human Rights Watch -
