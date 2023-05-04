Tolerance.ca
The government says NDIS supports should be 'evidence-based' – but can they be?

By Kobie Boshoff, Senior lecturer, Occupational Therapy, University of South Australia
The federal government and National Cabinet has committed to rebooting and fixing the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for people with disabilities. It plans to invest more in the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), which administers the scheme, and drive change to support participants better.

As part of these initiatives, the government has indicated a move towards prioritising evidence-based supports to…The Conversation


