Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights experts alarmed over ‘imminent executions’ in Saudi Arabia

Share this article
On Wednesday, a large group of UN-appointed independent human rights experts expressed concern over the possibly imminent execution of three members of the Howeitat tribe in Saudi Arabia, urging authorities to stop the process.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Sacred Balance: blending Western science with Indigenous knowledges, David Suzuki's influential book has been updated for this moment
~ Aggression in kids is related to how they read others' emotions
~ Israel: UN experts demand accountability over death of Palestinian hunger striker
~ Iraq Gas Flaring Tied to Cancer Surge
~ Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve raises rates once more
~ Can a photograph change the world?
~ How electric and automated cars are aggravating motion sickness
~ Tulips for breakfast: the flower as food from the war to contemporary gastronomy
~ Gordon Lightfoot's music raised awareness of Great Lakes maritime disasters
~ Fed rate hikes, recession fears and political backlash leave ESG investors at a crossroads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter