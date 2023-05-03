Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq Gas Flaring Tied to Cancer Surge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flames emerge from flare stacks at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq, September 16, 2019.  © 2019 Essam Al-Sudani/Reuters Ali Hussein Jaloud, an Iraqi man barely in his 20s, died April 21 of leukemia, a disease Ali and his family attributed to the pollution from the oil production and constant gas flares that surround their community in the southern Iraqi town of Rumaila, about 50 kilometers from the port city of Basra. Many of us around the world felt we knew Ali and suffered his death personally, having followed his story in BBC and Unearthed investigations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
