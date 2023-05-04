Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Phone Search Program Tramples Uyghur Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Chinese security officer watches a woman pass through a checkpoint, equipped with a metal detector and facial recognition technology, to enter the main bazaar in Urumqi in the Xinjiang region of China, November 6, 2018.  © 2018 Bloomberg/Getty Images (New York) – Police in the Xinjiang region of China rely on a master list of 50,000 multimedia files they deem “violent and terrorist” to flag Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim residents for interrogation, Human Rights Watch said today. A Human Rights Watch forensic investigation into the metadata of this list found that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
