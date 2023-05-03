Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve raises rates once more
By D. Brian Blank, Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Distinguished Scholar in Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
Concerns about a decline in lending to small businesses are growing as the Fed raised rates for the 10th time in a little over a year.
- Wednesday, May 3rd 2023