Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How electric and automated cars are aggravating motion sickness

By William Emond, Doctorant sur le thème de la réduction du mal des transports en voiture, Université de Technologie de Belfort-Montbéliard
Around 25-30% of the population regularly suffers from motion sickness - a figure which some reckon to be conservative. Symptoms of this poorly understood illness include nausea, sweating, pallor, hypothermia, headaches and vomiting. Mildly affected patients might also experience drowsiness, apathy or decreased cognitive abilities. It is estimated 60 to 70% of travellers will suffer from it at some point.

Motion sickness is experienced


© The Conversation -
