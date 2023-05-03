Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tulips for breakfast: the flower as food from the war to contemporary gastronomy

By Jose Miguel Soriano del Castillo, Catedrático de Nutrición y Bromatología del Departamento de Medicina Preventiva y Salud Pública, Universitat de València
Mª Inmaculada Zarzo Llobell, Estudiante de Doctorado en Medicina, Universitat de València
Share this article
The iconic plant of the Netherlands saved thousands of people from starvation in times of famine and today it is once again appreciated for its gastronomic qualities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve raises rates once more
~ Can a photograph change the world?
~ How electric and automated cars are aggravating motion sickness
~ Gordon Lightfoot's music raised awareness of Great Lakes maritime disasters
~ Fed rate hikes, recession fears and political backlash leave ESG investors at a crossroads
~ Alberta election: Is the province's energy regulator acting in the public interest?
~ Who owned this Stone Age jewellery? New forensic tools offer an unprecedented answer
~ Blending Western science with Indigenous knowledges, David Suzuki's bestseller The Sacred Balance has been updated for this moment
~ Teaching and research are the core functions of universities. But in Australia, we don't value teaching
~ AI has potential to revolutionise health care – but we must first confront the risk of algorithmic bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter