Fed rate hikes, recession fears and political backlash leave ESG investors at a crossroads

By Sehoon Kim, Assistant Professor of Finance, University of Florida
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again on May 3, 2023, by a quarter point, making it the Fed’s 10th rate hike since March 2022 in an ongoing fight to tame inflation. These rate hikes have been reverberating through the economy, raising prospects of a recession amid heightened concerns about the fragile state of banks.


