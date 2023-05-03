Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: School Censorship Violates Basic Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Efforts by US states to ban school curricula offering historically accurate accounts of racism in the United States are attacks on fundamental human rights, Human Rights Watch said today on the May 3, 2023 National Day of Action for the Freedom to Learn Campaign. Human Rights Watch, together with Black-led US civil rights organizations and scores of other organizations and individuals, has endorsed the Freedom to Learn Campaign. The campaign was developed in response to decisions by state legislatures and local school boards to ban thousands of books. Laws have been proposed or passed in 36 states…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve raises rates once more
~ Can a photograph change the world?
~ How electric and automated cars are aggravating motion sickness
~ Tulips for breakfast: the flower as food from the war to contemporary gastronomy
~ Gordon Lightfoot's music raised awareness of Great Lakes maritime disasters
~ Fed rate hikes, recession fears and political backlash leave ESG investors at a crossroads
~ Alberta election: Is the province's energy regulator acting in the public interest?
~ Who owned this Stone Age jewellery? New forensic tools offer an unprecedented answer
~ Blending Western science with Indigenous knowledges, David Suzuki's bestseller The Sacred Balance has been updated for this moment
~ Teaching and research are the core functions of universities. But in Australia, we don't value teaching
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter