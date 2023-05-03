Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to move without legs or wings: Helping trees migrate to new regions

By Claudio Mura, PhD student in Forest Ecophysiology, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Patricia Raymond, Chercheuse scientifique et professeure associée, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Sergio Rossi, Professor, Département des Sciences Fondamentales, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
The rapidly changing climate presents many challenges for the sustainability of forest ecosystems. Assisting the migration of trees is a tool to address these challenges.The Conversation


