Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arcturus: what to know about the new COVID variant, omicron XBB.1.16

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
Share this article
A new COVID variant XBB.1.16, or “Arcturus”, has now been identified in at least 34 countries including the UK.

Arcturus is a subvariant of omicron and was first detected in India in January 2023.

As of April…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to move without legs or wings: Helping trees migrate to new regions
~ Tiredness of life: the growing phenomenon in western society
~ How King Charles III's coronation robes -- and other historical garments -- are conserved
~ How to find out if your company has a toxic culture and if it supports victims of workplace bullying
~ Intelligence agencies have used AI since the cold war – but now face new security challenges
~ Raise a glass to your cousin, King Charles III
~ Why post-Brexit Britain is still open for business – despite what Microsoft says
~ Climate change protest: a single radical gets more media coverage than thousands of marchers
~ Sudan's entire history has been dominated by soldiers and the violence and corruption they bring
~ French police forces are among Europe's most brutal: is de-escalation possible?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter