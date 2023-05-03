Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to find out if your company has a toxic culture and if it supports victims of workplace bullying

By Samuel Farley, Senior Lecturer in Work Psychology, University of Sheffield
When people speak out about poor treatment at work, it should be taken seriously. This has been happening a lot in the UK recently.

The Baroness Casey Review into the Metropolitan Police reported widespread bullying and harassment. Business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
