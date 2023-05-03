Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why post-Brexit Britain is still open for business – despite what Microsoft says

By Tolu Olarewaju, Economist and Lecturer in Management, Keele University
The UK’s ability to attract business has recently been called into question after its competition regulator blocked tech giant Microsoft from buying gaming firm Activision for US$68.7 billion (£55 billion).

Microsoft’s president not only said this decision was “bad for Britain”, but that…The Conversation


