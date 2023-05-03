Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shimaa Samy discusses the challenges of being a journalist in Egypt today: an interview

By Mariam A.
Egyptian laws limit freedom of expression, with charges of blasphemy, incitement, spreading false news, destabilizing the country. Even "protecting family values" is often used as a pretext to suppress journalists.


