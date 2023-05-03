Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles III coronation: what to expect this coronation weekend

By Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
The packed schedule is a chance for the new king to remind the British public why the monarchy is valuable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shimaa Samy discusses the challenges of being a journalist in Egypt today: an interview
~ Can Rishi Sunak save the Tories? Voting behaviour over time suggests it will take more than personal appeal to win the next election
~ Thousands of unknown viruses discovered in baby poo – why this is not necessarily a bad thing
~ Thirsty tomatoes emit ultrasonic sounds – and other plants may be listening
~ Heading to a beach this summer? Here's how to keep harmful algae blooms from spoiling your trip
~ What the Iraq War can teach the US about avoiding a quagmire in Ukraine -- 3 key lessons
~ How do _Candida auris_ and other fungi develop drug resistance? A microbiologist explains
~ AI is helping astronomers make new discoveries and learn about the universe faster than ever before
~ May 5, 2023, lunar eclipse will be a subtle show of astronomical wonder
~ Dominion threw away its shot by not requiring a correction and apology from Fox News
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter