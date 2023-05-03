Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of unknown viruses discovered in baby poo – why this is not necessarily a bad thing

By Evelien Adriaenssens, Group Leader, Gut viruses & Viromics, Quadram Institute
An international team of scientists who spent five years studying the poo of 647 Danish babies found something astonishing. The nappy samples contained 10,000 species of virus – ten times the number of bacterial species in the same children. Most of the viruses had never been described before.

This may alarm many readers. Viruses haven’t exactly had a good reputation in recent years. But what many people don’t realise is that the overwhelming…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
