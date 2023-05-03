Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thirsty tomatoes emit ultrasonic sounds – and other plants may be listening

By Stuart Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Plant Biochemistry, University of Westminster
Plants may appear silent, indifferent organisms to us, but recent research has found they make high-pitched clicking sounds when they are struggling to find water. In principle, neighbouring plants could pick up on and react to these noises.