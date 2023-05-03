Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso:  Responsibility of the army indicated in Karma massacre

By Amnesty International
Burkina Faso’s authorities must take immediate steps to end attacks on civilians in the context of the armed conflict and conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the crimes that occurred on 20 April in Karma, which could amount to war crimes. On 20 April, in Karma, a village 15 km from Ouahigouya in the […] The post Burkina Faso:  Responsibility of the army indicated in Karma massacre appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
