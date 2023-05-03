Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Follow ‘long overdue’ pardons by releasing all those unjustly detained

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that Myanmar’s military authorities have pardoned 2,153 prisoners jailed under a law that makes it illegal to encourage dissent against the military, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said: “This long overdue release should mark the first step towards the immediate release of all individuals who have been […] The post Myanmar: Follow ‘long overdue’ pardons by releasing all those unjustly detained appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
