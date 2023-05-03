Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small businesses seek to avoid possible credit crunch as Federal Reserve prepares to raise rates once more

By D. Brian Blank, Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Distinguished Scholar in Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
Share this article
Concerns about a decline in lending to small businesses are growing as the Fed is expected to raise rates for the 10th time in a little over a year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media censorship and information manipulation after Sadyr Zhaparov's rise in Kyrgyzstan
~ 60 years of The Australian Ballet and 90 years of 'Australian' ballet: Identity asks us to reflect on Australian dance today
~ Can vaping help people quit smoking? It's unlikely
~ Job creation isn't always a good thing. Hobart's new stadium can only make Tasmania's housing crisis worse
~ Indonesia should reject China's request to put state budget as collateral for Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project
~ Laos: Fatal shooting of 25-year-old human rights defender ‘Jack’ must be investigated immediately
~ UK: Rights Action Needed for Gulf Trade Pact
~ Photo poems and bathroom abstractions: in The Book of Falling, David McCooey offers a series of psychological snapshots
~ East and Southern Africa: Attacks on journalists on the rise as authorities seek to suppress press freedom
~ Croatia: Ongoing, Violent Border Pushbacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter