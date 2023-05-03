Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Job creation isn't always a good thing. Hobart's new stadium can only make Tasmania's housing crisis worse

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The Albanese government’s announcement it will provide $240 million for a new stadium in Hobart has not had the favourable reception it might have hoped.

Those concerned with the proper operation of the federal system can point out that this kind of funding is the concern of state and local governments.

Concerns about process are reinforced by the sorry history of “sports rorts”. Both Labor and Liberal federal governments have funded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
