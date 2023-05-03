Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia should reject China's request to put state budget as collateral for Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project

By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, Researcher, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
Yeta Purnama, Researcher, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
Indonesia’s high-speed train project connecting the country’s capital Jakarta and West Java’s capital, Bandung, has encountered another stumble. Following accidents, including one in December that claimed two lives, the China-backed project has hit financial problems. As a result, the cost of the project has swelled by US$…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
