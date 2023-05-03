Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Rights Action Needed for Gulf Trade Pact

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2016 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The United Kingdom should not finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries until the agreement includes concrete labor and other rights improvements, particularly for migrant workers, Human Rights Watch said today. The UK and GCC countries should incorporate strong human rights conditions in any future agreement and not conclude the deal until there is detailed public transparency around the rights protections in it. A third round of negotiations for an agreement between the UK and the GCC, a…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
