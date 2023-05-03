Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Detained Academic at Risk of Death

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Salah Soltan © Private 2021 (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities should immediately release Salah Soltan, the arbitrarily detained father of a prominent US human rights defender, 51 human rights organizations said today. The authorities should ensure his immediate and urgent access to life-saving health care and conduct effective and transparent investigations into reports that he has been tortured and otherwise ill-treated. Soltan, 63, said in a letter leaked on March 20, 2023, that the authorities in Badr 1 prison, east of Cairo, have deprived him of adequate health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Photo poems and bathroom abstractions: in The Book of Falling, David McCooey offers a series of psychological snapshots
~ East and Southern Africa: Attacks on journalists on the rise as authorities seek to suppress press freedom
~ Croatia: Ongoing, Violent Border Pushbacks
~ Maldives Press Freedom in Danger
~ Bangladesh: End Crackdown Against Journalists and Critics
~ Laos: Activist Gunned Down in Vientiane
~ Human Rights Press Awards Announce 2023 Winners
~ The AFL needs real cultural change. Can the new chief deliver it?
~ Alone Australia contestants are grappling with isolation and setbacks. Here's what makes a winner
~ In a bad fire year, Australia records over 450,000 hotspots. These maps show where the risks have increased over 20 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter