Human Rights Observatory

Maldives Press Freedom in Danger

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih addresses the UN General Assembly in New York City,US, September 21, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters After taking office, Solih was posed to turn over a new leaf on press freedom. Despite years ranking as one of the worst countries for media freedom in Asia, in 2021 the Maldives rose to 72nd place in the World Press Freedom Index. Today, that trend has reversed, with the Maldives dropping 15 places in 2022 amid fears of a further decline this year. Among the reasons for fewer media freedoms: Maldivian authorities have failed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
