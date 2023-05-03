Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: End Crackdown Against Journalists and Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students protest and call for the release of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams after a case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act, Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 29, 2023.  © 2023 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP Images (New York) – The increasing attacks in Bangladesh on journalists and others exercising their right to freely criticize government policies and practices, is alarming, eight independent organizations said today on World Press Freedom Day. The widespread restrictions on freedom of expression undermine the conditions for open political…


© Human Rights Watch -
