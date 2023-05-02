Tolerance.ca
Fragile gains on reducing child marriage, under threat from ‘polycrisis’: UNICEF

The practice of child marriage has continued to decline globally, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a new report published on Wednesday, warning that a ‘polycrisis’ including war, climate shocks, and the continuing COVID pandemic, is putting the fragile gains made towards ending the scourge, under threat.


© United Nations -
