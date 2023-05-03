Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Laos: Activist Gunned Down in Vientiane

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prominent Lao political activist Anousa “Jack” Luangsuphom was fatally shot in Vientiane, Laos on April 29, 2023. © Private (New York) – The Lao government should immediately and impartially investigate the killing of the prominent political activist Anousa “Jack” Luangsuphom in the capital, Vientiane, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 29, 2023, at 10:39 p.m., an unidentified gunman shot Anousa, 25, twice, in the face and chest, while he was sitting in a coffee shop in Vientiane’s Chanthabouly district. He died on the way to the hospital. The shooting was recorded…


© Human Rights Watch -
