Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Press Awards Announce 2023 Winners

By Human Rights Watch
(Bangkok) – Reporting on the fifth wave of Covid that engulfed Hong Kong, the Myanmar military’s abuses against the Rohingya, and human trafficking of African students by Taiwanese universities are among the winners of the 2023 Human Rights Press Awards, Human Rights Watch said today. The awards are administered by Human Rights Watch and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. The awards, for outstanding reporting on human rights issues across Asia, were announced on World Press Freedom Day, which falls on May 3 every year. They were previously…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
