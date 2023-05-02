Two trillion tonnes of greenhouse gases, 25 billion nukes of heat: are we pushing Earth out of the Goldilocks zone?
By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Steven Sherwood, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Life relies on a fine balance between energy in and energy out. But heating the world 1.2℃ means we’ve trapped an extraordinary amount of extra energy in the Earth system.
- Tuesday, May 2nd 2023