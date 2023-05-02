French football: How Ramadan 2023 reignited the old debate over religion’s place in sport
By Hugo Gaillard, Maître de conférences en Sciences de gestion, Le Mans Université
Lionel Honoré, Professeur des Universités, IAE de Brest, Université de Bretagne Occidentale, LEGO, IAE Brest
The French Football Federation has recently ruled against breaks for religious motives. But if French players’ attitude during the 2023 Ramadan are anything to go by, the debate is far from closed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 2nd 2023