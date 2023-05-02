Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does our gut microbiota really influence our health and life expectancy?

By Éloi Gagnon, PhD Candidate, Université Laval
Benoit Arsenault, Chercheur au Centre de recherche de l’Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec et Professeur titulaire au Département de médecine, Université Laval
A new study shows that the gut microbiota has little or no effect on our weight, metabolism and risk of developing chronic diseases.The Conversation


