Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why tobacco companies' warnings about a black market are inflated – and misleading

By Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Anna DeMello, Research Fellow, University of Otago
Tobacco companies claim denicotinisation and lower availability of tobacco could lead to illicit trade, but several studies show problems with the way the industry uses data to support such claims.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
