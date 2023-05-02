Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dominican Republic: Pegasus spyware discovered on prominent journalist’s phone

By Amnesty International
A high-profile woman journalist in the Dominican Republic has been targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, in the first confirmed case in the country, Amnesty International reveals in a new investigation published on World Press Freedom Day. Analysis by Amnesty International’s Security Lab confirmed that a mobile device belonging to Nuria Piera was targeted and […] The post Dominican Republic: Pegasus spyware discovered on prominent journalist’s phone appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
