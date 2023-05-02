Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attachment theory: how an obsession with its classifications can harm children

By Mårten Hammarlund, PhD candidate of Psychology, Stockholm University
Pehr Granqvist, Professor of Psychology, Stockholm University
Tommie Forslund, Postdoctoral Fellow of Psychology, Stockholm University
Attachment theory has entered the realm of pop psychology, seemingly providing answers to many common problems. The theory, which is one of the most empirically validated within developmental psychology, revolves around the crucial importance of strong bonds between children and those who care for them.

© The Conversation -
