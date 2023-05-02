Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Perovskite: new type of solar technology paves the way for abundant, cheap and printable cells

By David Beynon, Senior Research Officer at the SPECIFIC Innovation and Knowledge Centre, Swansea University
Silicon solar cells are an established technology for the generation of electricity from the sun. But they take a lot of energy to produce, are rigid and can be fragile.

However, a new class of solar cell is matching their performance. And what’s more, it can now be printed out using special inks and wrapped flexibly around uneven surfaces.

We have developed the world’s first rollable and fully printable solar cell made from perovskite,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
