Human Rights Observatory

Local elections: what does a good night look like for Keir Starmer's Labour or Rishi Sunak's Conservatives?

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
There’s a lot to play for in the final big electoral test before the next national vote, especially in northern regions where Labour hopes to make a comeback.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
