Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria and digital banking: a revolution still waiting to happen

By Iwa Salami, Reader (Associate Professor) in Law, University of East London
Share this article
At the end of 2022 the Central Bank of Nigeria launched new banknotes. At the same time it also capped withdrawal of the new banknotes. The rollout of the currency change was shambolic.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Antiwar art on the streets of Saint Petersburg: A form of resistance
~ Attachment theory: how an obsession with its classifications can harm children
~ Perovskite: new type of solar technology paves the way for abundant, cheap and printable cells
~ Levelling up alone won't help many of the UK's 'left-behind' places
~ Yellen puts Congress on notice over impending debt default date: 5 essential reads on what's at stake
~ NZ industry burns the equivalent of 108 litres of petrol every second – that has to reduce to meet our carbon targets
~ Uganda: President’s failure to veto anti-LGBTI Bill an ‘abhorrent’ violation of LGBTI rights.
~ Local elections: what does a good night look like for Keir Starmer's Labour or Rishi Sunak's Conservatives?
~ Online predators target children’s webcams, study finds
~ From enormous elephants to tiny shrews: how mammals shape and are shaped by Africa's landscapes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS