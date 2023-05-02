Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four things you need to know about having a caesarean section

By Claire Parker-Farthing, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
If you’re pregnant or planning to have a baby soon, you’ve probably been given lots of advice and information about what you might experience during and after the birth. But less information is often given about what to expect if you should need or choose to have a caesarean section.

There are many reasons why a caesarean may be performed, though typically it happens for medical reasons (for example, if the baby’s or mother’s health is at risk during labour). But it’s also possible to opt to have a caesarean…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Antiwar art on the streets of Saint Petersburg: A form of resistance
~ Attachment theory: how an obsession with its classifications can harm children
~ Perovskite: new type of solar technology paves the way for abundant, cheap and printable cells
~ Levelling up alone won't help many of the UK's 'left-behind' places
~ Yellen puts Congress on notice over impending debt default date: 5 essential reads on what's at stake
~ NZ industry burns the equivalent of 108 litres of petrol every second – that has to reduce to meet our carbon targets
~ Uganda: President’s failure to veto anti-LGBTI Bill an ‘abhorrent’ violation of LGBTI rights.
~ Local elections: what does a good night look like for Keir Starmer's Labour or Rishi Sunak's Conservatives?
~ Online predators target children’s webcams, study finds
~ From enormous elephants to tiny shrews: how mammals shape and are shaped by Africa's landscapes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter