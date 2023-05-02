Tolerance.ca
Crimestoppers: the charity providing an anonymous link between the public and the police for 35 years

By Ella Rabaiotti, Lecturer in Criminology, Swansea University
Crimestoppers, the crime-fighting charity, has been an anonymous link between the UK public and the police for 35 years. From everyday concerns about drug dealing and dangerous driving to taking critical information on murders, Crimestoppers receives more than half a million reports each year.

But despite its ongoing success, there has been very little research into the inner workings of the charity. My own study found the anonymity offered by Crimestoppers enables people to come forward with information about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
