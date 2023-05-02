Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Math teachers hold a bias against girls when the teachers think gender equality has been achieved

By Yasemin Copur-Gencturk, Associate Professor of Education, University of Southern California
Ian Thacker, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Joseph Cimpian, Professor of Economics and Education Policy, New York University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Math teachers who believe women no longer face discrimination tend to be biased against girls’ ability in math. This is what we found through an experiment we conducted with over 400 elementary and middle school math teachers across the United States. Our findings were published in a peer-reviewed article that appeared in April…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
