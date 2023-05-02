Math teachers hold a bias against girls when the teachers think gender equality has been achieved
By Yasemin Copur-Gencturk, Associate Professor of Education, University of Southern California
Ian Thacker, Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Joseph Cimpian, Professor of Economics and Education Policy, New York University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
Math teachers who believe women no longer face discrimination tend to be biased against girls’ ability in math. This is what we found through an experiment we conducted with over 400 elementary and middle school math teachers across the United States. Our findings were published in a peer-reviewed article that appeared in April…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 2nd 2023